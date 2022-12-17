Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Man traveling from New…

Man traveling from New York suspected in 18 Potomac, Md., vehicle break-ins

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

December 17, 2022, 7:56 PM

Police are searching for a man whom they suspect of breaking into vehicles across Potomac, Maryland.

Authorities believe the man is driving from as far as New York to commit the vehicle break-ins.

The break-in suspect leaves crime scenes without much evidence, authorities said. U.S. Park Police said in a statement they are searching for Alexander Shamuilov and that he could be responsible for as many as 18 break-ins in Potomac, near Great Falls and the C&O Canal.

U.S. Park Police identified Alexander Shamuilov as a suspect in 18 vehicles break-ins in Potomac, Maryland, which authorities said have been happening since August 2021. (Courtesy U.S. Park Police)

The incidents began last year in August with the latest happening in April. The crimes have a few things in common, police said. In all 18 cases, the suspect unlocked vehicles, stole their contents and relocked them before leaving, according to U.S. Park Police. And Hondas, especially CR-Vs, were always the targets of the suspect’s break-ins.

In one incident, a driver’s door lock was popped on their Honda sedan. Officials said the suspect stole credit cards from a purse before locking the vehicle.

In many of the cases, police said the obtained surveillance video shows someone, who they believe resembles Shamuilov, at the crime scenes. Authorities also think the suspect is renting vehicles in New York or New Jersey and then driving them into the Potomac area with a female companion before committing the crimes.

Anyone with more information should contact U.S. Park Police at 202-907-1198.

