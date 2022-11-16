RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | NATO holds emergency talks | Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia | US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia
Montgomery Co. Council passes bill banning guns in some public places

November 16, 2022, 7:39 AM

The Montgomery County Council has unanimously approved a bill that prohibits having a firearm within 100 yards of some public places in the Maryland county.

That includes schools, parks, libraries, health care facilities and places of worship. The new bill, passed Tuesday, would also apply to those with Maryland State Police-issued wear and carry permits.

“It’s sad that we even have to introduce this bill,” said Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz, adding that of the nearly 930 guns confiscated by local police, most come from jurisdictions with less restrictive firearm access laws.

Albornoz said the bill’s goal is to prevent incidents such as the University of Virginia shooting that left three football players dead, or the recent shooting outside a Chevy Chase restaurant.

Watch the Montgomery County Council meeting:

“More guns is not the answer,” said Albornoz. “We want to assure our county residents that this remains the highest possible priority.”

A violation could lead to a fine of up to $1,000 and six months behind bars. The bill must now be signed into law by County Executive Marc Elrich.

