1 shot outside Clyde’s of Chevy Chase

Two men were injured, one of them shot, outside Clyde’s of Chevy Chase in the early hours of Monday, the Montgomery County, Maryland, police said.

At around 12:15 a.m., police said, they went to the restaurant, at 5441 Wisconsin Ave., for a report of an assault. Their investigation found that a man had gotten into a verbal argument with two men inside Clyde’s.

Police said the man shot one of them in the upper body outside the restaurant, hit the other in the face and left the scene. The two men were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The police said they believe it was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call 240-773-6710. Police are offering up to a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to the suspect being brought into custody.