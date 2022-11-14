Report of shots fired on UVA campus

The University of Virginia reported a shooting on campus and urged the community to shelter in place late Sunday night.

Campus police said in a tweet that they were looking for Christopher Darnell Jones in connection to the shooting.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

Around 10:30 p.m. UVA reported shots fired at Culbreth Garage near the center of the campus.

In a tweet, the university’s president Jim Ryan urged the community to follow UVA Emergency Management for updates.

There has been a shooting on Culbreth Road and the suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Please follow @UVA_EM for updated alerts, as we ask the @UVA community to please shelter in place. https://t.co/A6Vrirxq0N — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 14, 2022

The school advised those on campus to keep friends and family informed of their situation. It is unclear whether anyone was injured.

UVA has established an Emergency Hotline at 877-685-4836.

This is a developing story.