Report of shots fired…

Report of shots fired on UVA campus

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

November 14, 2022, 12:49 AM

The University of Virginia reported a shooting on campus and urged the community to shelter in place late Sunday night.

Campus police said in a tweet that they were looking for Christopher Darnell Jones in connection to the shooting.

Around 10:30 p.m. UVA reported shots fired at Culbreth Garage near the center of the campus.

In a tweet, the university’s president Jim Ryan urged the community to follow UVA Emergency Management for updates.

The school advised those on campus to keep friends and family informed of their situation. It is unclear whether anyone was injured.

UVA has established an Emergency Hotline at 877-685-4836.

This is a developing story.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

