3 hurt as car crashes into Germantown building

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the driver crashed into Bloom Medicinals, a medical marijuana dispensary at Middlebrook Road, at about 2:30 p.m.
She struck two people inside the store. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the department said.
The spokesperson added that the driver of the car appeared to have had a medical emergency, causing her to crash into the building.
