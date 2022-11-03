3 hurt as car crashes into Germantown building

The driver crashed into Bloom Medicinals, a medical marijuana dispensary at Middlebrook Road, at about 2:30 p.m.

Three people were taken to the hospital after a car was driven into a building in Germantown, Maryland, on Monday.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the driver crashed into Bloom Medicinals, a medical marijuana dispensary at Middlebrook Road, at about 2:30 p.m.

She struck two people inside the store. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the department said.

The spokesperson added that the driver of the car appeared to have had a medical emergency, causing her to crash into the building.