RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | UN, G7 decry Russian attack | NATO to hold nuclear exercise | Ukrainians in Prague rally
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Ukrainian soldier gets prosthetic…

Ukrainian soldier gets prosthetic leg in Montgomery Co.

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

October 11, 2022, 4:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Oleksandr Chaika at the clinic. At right are Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Tammy Duckworth. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

A Ukrainian soldier who fought on the front lines in Luhansk province is now in Silver Spring, Maryland, one of six Ukrainian soldiers getting prosthetic limbs from Medical Center Orthotics and Prosthetics.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, who is also an amputee veteran, joined Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen and visited Oleksandr Chaika at the clinic, where the artificial-intelligence-infused limb was fitted for him.

“There is a real connection. There was somebody who did this for me when I was first injured. It’s why I became a peer visitor,” said Duckworth. “That connection is really important for a new amputee — to see someone who’s further along in recovery, to know what’s possible.”

Chaika came to the U.S. two weeks ago and is already walking on his complex prosthetic pro bono.

“From when he stepped off the plane to when he was walking with a prosthesis was less than a week,” said Mike Corcoran, a certified prosthetist and orthotist and CEO of the medical center.

Before the war, Chaika was a choreographer. When Russia invaded, he enlisted in the Ukrainian Army’s 24th Combat Brigade. The unit was sent to the frontlines in Luhansk. On April 4, just a month after he joined, a tank shell exploded, sending shrapnel into his right leg.

Chaika was unable to get to a hospital for over a day; when he arrived, he had a severe gangrene infection. Surgeons decided to amputate his right leg all the way to his pelvis. He was in intensive care in Ukraine for three months.

“He has a hip disarticulation,” said Corcoran. “So that means his whole leg is gone. The hip joint is disarticulated; he still has his pelvis. But he doesn’t have a femur coming out of there.”

The Future for Ukraine Foundation decided to help Chaika find a prosthetics clinic. That’s when he was sent to Corcoran, who had worked with the U.S. military for over 17 years at Walter Reed. He is known for handling the most severe prosthetic cases.

Chaika’s new leg involves a mechanical hip joint wrapped around his waist. They measure his stride length to adjust the hip joint to perform the right gait.

“The beauty of the knee is artificial intelligence. It learns how he walks,” said Corcoran. “So the knee is controlled by an algorithm on how he walks.”

Corcoran hopes that the new limb will help Chaika return to choreography when he returns to Ukraine.

Duckworth did leave some final advice: “Use the tools that are at your disposal; don’t think that you only have to walk. Sometimes a wheelchair is the best way forward.”

Chaika, in his native tongue, thanked MCOP for their work and said the new leg changed his life. He also thanked the U.S. for their support of Ukraine.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army launches several new initiatives to incorporate small firms' technologies into its systems

Human-centered design at the heart of VA's CX initiatives

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

GSA leadership, IG continue to butt heads over schedule price reasonableness

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up