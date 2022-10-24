Police ID man hit, killed by car in Gaithersburg

The Montgomery County police on Monday identified the man hit and killed in Gaithersburg Saturday night.

The Montgomery County, Maryland, police on Monday identified the man hit and killed in Gaithersburg on Saturday night.

Selvin Reniery Flores Lagos, 39, whose address is unknown, was hit at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday near the Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road, police said. Officers and fire and rescue personnel found him in the roadway after they were called; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They’re still investigating the crash; the driver stayed on the scene.

Anyone who has more information is being asked to call the detectives at 240-773-6620.