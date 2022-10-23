Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.

Around 11:15 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, responded to the crash in the area of Frederick Road and Plummer Drive in Germantown.
A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night.
Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian struck.
They found a man in the roadway, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Currently, this investigation is active and ongoing.
Below is the map of the location of the crash.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.