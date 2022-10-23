RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Weapons shortages hit Ukraine allies | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Man killed by vehicle in Montgomery Co.

Liz Anderson | landerson@wtop.com

October 23, 2022, 5:30 AM

A 39-year-old man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m., Montgomery County police say officers, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, went to the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road in Redland for a report of a pedestrian struck.

They found a man in the roadway, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, this investigation is active and ongoing.

