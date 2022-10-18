Md. man accused of armed robberies around Bethesda

Donnell Harris is accused of eight robberies that have occurred near Rosemary Hills Drive, 16th Street and East West Highway since Aug. 10.

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man has been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies around Bethesda.

Donnell Harris, 29, is accused of eight robberies that have occurred in and around Rosemary Hills Drive, 16th Street and East West Highway since Aug. 10.

In each robbery, the victims’ description of the masked robber was consistent, and each said he was armed with a laser-equipped handgun.

According to Montgomery County police, detectives from the department and from the Maryland-National Capital Park Police “developed Harris as a suspect.” He was arrested Friday, and authorities say he was possessing a laser-equipped 9 mm handgun at the time.

Harris faces multiple counts of armed robbery and first-degree assault, and is also accused of illegal possession of a firearm and other related charges.

He is being held without bond.