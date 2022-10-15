Man charged for waving gun, hurling slurs at Gaithersburg park

A Gaithersburg, Maryland, man faces several charges after being arrested in connection with an Oct. 8 incident where police say he waved a handgun at a group of soccer players and made racial slurs.
Jonathan Boka, 26, is charged with reckless endangerment, crime motivated by race of religion, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and first-degree assault for the incident at Hunters Woods Local Park in Gaithersburg, according to police.
On Oct. 11, the Maryland-National Capital Park Police released a photo of Boka riding an electric bicycle in an attempt to identify him.
“We thank the community for tips that led to his arrest,” police tweeted.
