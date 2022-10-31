HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
Heavy fire on top floor of 4-story Rockville apartment building

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

October 31, 2022, 11:07 AM

At least two people are hurt after a fire broke out in a Rockville, Maryland, apartment building on Monday morning.

Around 100 firefighters battled the blaze in Montgomery County.

It’s unclear what started the fire in the three-story apartment building.

Two people are hurt and dozens of residents are expected to be displaced after a fire broke out in a Rockville, Maryland, apartment building on Monday morning.

The heavy fire broke out in a three-story apartment building in the 800 block of College Parkway in Rockville, a little before 9 a.m., said Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and EMS.

At around 11 a.m. Monday, more than 100 firefighters were battling the three-alarm fire which firefighters said started on the third floor before spreading up to the fourth floor and the attic.

“Some of the fire has been knocked down, however they are still working on numerous hot spots that appears to have gotten up into the attic area of this apartment building,” Piringer said.

Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said police assisted firefighters in helping one “slightly” injured person out of the building immediately after their arrival. That person wasn’t injured by the fire, he said.

Another person was treated for minor injuries relating to the fire at the scene.

None of the people hurt is a firefighter.

Drivers should avoid the area as some roads around the building near are closed. The fire is nearby Montgomery College’s Rockville campus off of Nelson Street.

It’s unclear what started the fire. The fire started in unit 778 and spread to neighboring units 880 and 882, fire officials said. The roof was burned off in 778 and 880.

In total, Goldstein said around 24 apartments across the three units are displaced.

Here’s a map of the area where the building is:

 

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

