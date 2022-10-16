RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
Downtown Silver Spring restaurant slated to reopen after fire damage

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

October 16, 2022, 4:48 AM

A popular restaurant in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, is reopening its doors this week after damage from a fire shut it down in early July.

Copper Canyon Grill on Ellsworth Drive is slated to reopen on Oct. 18, three months after a fire in an exhaust shaft caused $350,000 to over $500,000 in damages, according to initial estimates by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials.

“Although there was very little damage to the restaurant, the owners decided to take extra time and measures to ensure that all the related systems were reengineered and rebuilt within current building codes,” a press release issued this week by Copper Canyon stated.

In total, the restaurant received over $1 million in renovations, including a new exterior and foyer to offer guests “a more contemporary environment.”

Copper Canyon was “already undergoing general renovations, and the shutdown allowed for some of those projects to be completed at a quicker pace than expected,” according to the press release.

A spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said the July 12 fire was “labor-intensive,” requiring the efforts of about 85 firefighters.

The restaurant says they plan for future renovations to the bar as well as the addition of a sushi station and chef’s table.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

