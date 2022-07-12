RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Blaze at downtown Silver Spring restaurant causes ‘extensive damage’

Dana Sukontarak | dana.sukontarak@wtop.com

July 12, 2022, 2:44 PM

A second alarm fire in downtown Silver Spring caused "extensive damage" to the Copper Canyon restaurant on Ellsworth Drive. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)
The fire at Copper Canyon restaurant was extinguished shortly before 1:30 p.m., requiring the efforts of about 85 firefighters.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service
The fire began in the ductwork of the restaurant, according to a tweet from Battalion Chief Jason Blake.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service
A fire in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, caused “extensive damage” to a popular restaurant on Ellsworth Drive on Tuesday.

The fire at Copper Canyon restaurant was extinguished shortly before 1:30 p.m., requiring the efforts of about 85 firefighters, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire began in the ductwork of the restaurant, Battalion Chief Jason Blake tweeted around 9:40 a.m.

Blake called it a “labor-intensive fire” that saw firefighters dealing with hot spots on all levels of the building that houses the restaurant.

There are no reported injuries, but Blake said the restaurant is closed.

Damage estimates vary from $350,000 to over $500,000, according to a tweet sent just before 1:30 p.m. by Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. He said that health and building inspectors have been notified.

