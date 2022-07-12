Blaze at downtown Silver Spring restaurant causes ‘extensive damage’

A fire in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, caused "extensive damage" to a popular restaurant on Ellsworth Drive on Tuesday.

The fire at Copper Canyon restaurant was extinguished shortly before 1:30 p.m., requiring the efforts of about 85 firefighters. The fire began in the ductwork of the restaurant, according to a tweet from Battalion Chief Jason Blake.

The fire at Copper Canyon restaurant was extinguished shortly before 1:30 p.m., requiring the efforts of about 85 firefighters, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire began in the ductwork of the restaurant, Battalion Chief Jason Blake tweeted around 9:40 a.m.

Update – Cooper Canyon Restaurant, Ellsworth Dr, SS; fire is extinguished, involved ductwork throughout restaurant ceilings, walls etc., & associated heavy smoke, significant damage estimates vary from $350k to >$500k, no injuries, Health & building inspectors notified https://t.co/BEQEGFTg3w pic.twitter.com/dcrbSMSpfQ — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 12, 2022

Blake called it a “labor-intensive fire” that saw firefighters dealing with hot spots on all levels of the building that houses the restaurant.

There are no reported injuries, but Blake said the restaurant is closed.

Damage estimates vary from $350,000 to over $500,000, according to a tweet sent just before 1:30 p.m. by Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. He said that health and building inspectors have been notified.