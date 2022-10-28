MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Bicyclist, 19, hit by…

Bicyclist, 19, hit by car in Georgia Avenue hit and run dies

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

October 28, 2022, 11:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
CLICK TO EXPAND: William Villavicencio, 19, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Georgia Avenue, Montgomery County Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a news conference Friday. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

The 19-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a car Sunday on Georgia Avenue in Wheaton, Maryland, has died, and Montgomery County police are reiterating their plea for people to keep an eye out for the car that hit him before fleeing the scene.

William Villavicencio was struck Oct. 23 at about 11 p.m. while he was heading across Georgia Avenue at Janet Road, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a news conference Friday.

Yamada said that the car is a dark red or maroon Honda Accord from between 2003 and 2007. They found the passenger-side rear view mirror at the scene. He said there would also be damage to the right front bumper.

Yamada said people should keep their eyes peeled no matter where they are: “The problem in cases like this is, the vehicle might not be local. … This vehicle could be anywhere.”

He added that it may have a tarp over it or have plastic covering over damaged areas. He particularly asked any repair shops in the area to be alert for a car matching the description.

Police haven’t found any footage of the accident that could help narrow things down, Yamada said.

Speaking for Villavicencio’s family, the Rev. Paula Moutsos of Pathways Baptist Church in Gaithersburg, said she’d known William most of his life. She said he was coming home from work when he was hit and was looking forward to his 20th birthday in December. She described him as “a happy young man searching to find his way, like most young people.”

She told anyone who knows anything about the incident, “Please, please, please come forward. This was the son of a single mom who’s raised three boys. He was loved; he was a person, and this should not happen.”

Police are asking anyone who sees the wanted car to call the police at 240-773-6620, or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He's the author of "A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set" and "I Got a Song: A History of the Newport Folk Festival."

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Navy to break up some big contracts to increase small business participation

State Dept working toward SBOM adoption to improve supply chain risk management

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

AFGE joins calls to fire State Dept diplomat for allegedly posting antisemitic content

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up