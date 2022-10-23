Amazon truck overturns, spills packages onto Capital Beltway

An Amazon truck hauling 30,000 pounds of packages overturned on the Outer Loop of the Beltway on Sunday morning, according to Maryland's State Highway Administration.

It happened before 6 a.m. Sunday on the Interstate 495/Beltway Outer Loop between Georgia Avenue and Connecticut Avenue, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. Images from the scene showed mounds of crates and boxes, strewn across the side of the road.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports a cleanup continues along the right side of the highway before Connecticut Avenue with several lanes blocked, causing heavy traffic stretching back past Colesville Road. Inner Loop drivers should expect slow travel due to rubbernecking.

When the truck was been put back on its wheels, more packages spilled out, a spokesperson with the Maryland Department of Transportation told WTOP. The crash did not rupture the truck’s saddle tanks, and any resulting fuel spill has since been contained, the agency said.

Officials could not provide a reopening time for lanes blocked by the ongoing cleanup.

WTOP’s Mary de Pompa contributed to this report.