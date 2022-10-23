RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia withdraws officers from Kherson | Search for prisoner of war | Weapons shortages hit Ukraine allies | Residents ordered to leave Kherson
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Amazon truck overturns, spills…

Amazon truck overturns, spills packages onto Capital Beltway

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 23, 2022, 1:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
An Amazon truck overturned on the Outer Loop of the Beltway on Sunday morning, spilling packages on the road and creating delays.

WTOP/Ralph Fox
An Amazon truck overturned on the Outer Loop of the Beltway on Sunday morning, spilling packages on the road and creating delays.

WTOP/Ralph Fox
An Amazon truck overturned on the Outer Loop of the Beltway on Sunday morning, spilling packages on the road and creating delays.

WTOP/Ralph Fox
An Amazon truck overturned on the Outer Loop of the Beltway on Sunday morning, spilling packages on the road and creating delays.

WTOP/Ralph Fox
An Amazon truck overturned on the Outer Loop of the Beltway on Sunday morning, spilling packages on the road and creating delays.

WTOP/Ralph Fox
(1/5)

An Amazon truck hauling 30,000 pounds of packages overturned on the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop early Sunday morning.

It happened before 6 a.m. Sunday on the Interstate 495/Beltway Outer Loop between Georgia Avenue and Connecticut Avenue, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. Images from the scene showed mounds of crates and boxes, strewn across the side of the road.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports a cleanup continues along the right side of the highway before Connecticut Avenue with several lanes blocked, causing heavy traffic stretching back past Colesville Road. Inner Loop drivers should expect slow travel due to rubbernecking.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

When the truck was been put back on its wheels, more packages spilled out, a spokesperson with the Maryland Department of Transportation told WTOP. The crash did not rupture the truck’s saddle tanks, and any resulting fuel spill has since been contained, the agency said.

Officials could not provide a reopening time for lanes blocked by the ongoing cleanup.

WTOP’s Mary de Pompa contributed to this report.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

Energy’s Idaho National Lab giving boost to 5G benefits, security with new range

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up