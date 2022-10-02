2-vehicle collision leaves 8 injured in Montgomery Co.

The crash was on Ridge Road and Highview Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

The crash was on Ridge Road and Highview Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said in a tweet.

Responders freed a passenger from one of the vehicles, according to Piringer.

Two people were seriously hurt while the other six sustained less serious injuries, Piringer said.

Lanes on the road remain closed Sunday night as responders cleared the road.

Below is where officials said the crash occurred.