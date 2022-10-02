RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Explosions rock Kyiv | Rockets strike mayor's office | How Moscow makes Ukrainian kids Russian | Izyum survivors tell of devastating airstrike | Ukraine envoy hopeful about Musk's Starlink
2-vehicle collision leaves 8 injured in Montgomery Co.

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

October 17, 2022, 5:05 AM

Eight people were hurt during a two-vehicle collision in Damascus, Maryland, where a car flipped and a utility pole was damaged on Sunday night.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS
A vehicle flipped over during the collision, which happened on Ridge Road and Highview Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS
A utility pole was damaged.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS
The crash was on Ridge Road and Highview Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said in a tweet.

Responders freed a passenger from one of the vehicles, according to Piringer.

Two people were seriously hurt while the other six sustained less serious injuries, Piringer said.

Lanes on the road remain closed Sunday night as responders cleared the road.

Below is where officials said the crash occurred.

