Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queue for queen's coffin reopened, wait hits 24 hours | Reflections from the queue | King Charles’ history with US presidents
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Rockville restaurant makes magazine’s…

Rockville restaurant makes magazine’s national top 50 list

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

September 16, 2022, 1:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding a small restaurant in a Montgomery County, Maryland, strip mall.

It’s the result of Z&Z Manoushe Bakery in Rockville being named one of Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants.

“We were shocked,” said co-owner Danny Dubbaneh.

Since Bon Appétit’s list came out Sept. 8, he said, “it’s been crazy … last weekend, I don’t think I slept, I was just making more and more dough the whole time.”

Issa Dubbaneh, Danny’s father, chops parsley before the restaurant welcomes customers on Friday. (WTOP/John Aaron)

The dough is part of the manoushe, or traditional Middle Eastern flatbread, that the restaurant serves.

“Traditionally, it comes with an herb and olive oil spread called za’atar,” he said. “It’s savory, a little tangy.”

“It’s not that hard to understand — it’s bread with toppings on top,” he joked.

Making this even sweeter for him and the family members who work alongside him: The bakery is located in the same spot off Rockville’s Nelson Street where his grandfather opened a chicken and sub shop after coming to the U.S. from Jordan in the 1980s.

“Receiving that (Bon Appétit) recognition kind of made it all click,” Dubbaneh said. “We were going to make something special in this neighborhood, because we love this area. We spent so much time in it growing up.”

Northeast D.C.’s Daru also made Bon Appétit’s list of best new restaurants.

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate Dems ‘pushing to follow suit’ after House passes bill to block any future Schedule F

CISA strategy calls for cultivating ‘high-performing workforce’

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up