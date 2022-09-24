Montgomery Co. schools exceed literacy expectations, but miss target for math

Reading scores were up for students last year in Montgomery County, Maryland, but math scores missed their performance target.

Academic data presented Thursday to the county’s board of education showed that roughly 72% of students met literacy standards, exceeding Montgomery County Public Schools’ target of 66%.

But for math, 62% of students met the county’s math standards, just short of its goal of 64%.

The school system’s Evidence of Learning report collects data on students’ math and literacy proficiency at a few specific grades — second, fifth, eighth and 11th — and compared scores from the 2021 to 2022 school year to those collected after the 2020 to 2021 school year.

Elementary school students showed improvements in both literacy and math.

Reading scores for second and fifth graders increased by 13% and 11%, respectively. A significant portion of those who improved were Latino students, as well as Emergent Multilingual Learners who typically speak a different language at home.

Math scores for second graders also improved considerably (11%), while fifth graders showed more modest gains (2%).

Literacy scores for older students ticked up slightly, with eighth graders recording a 3% increase, and 11th graders a 2% increase. But eighth graders’ math scores dropped by 13%, while 11th graders had a 2% decrease compared to the 2020 to 2021 school year.