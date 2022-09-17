Montgomery Co. police seek suspect in Silver Spring bank robbery

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for a man suspected for committing an armed robbery at a bank in downtown Silver Spring Friday afternoon.

The robbery took place at the Truist bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The suspect approached an employee at the bank and displayed a handgun before demanding money, according to authorities. An employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who then left the bank.

The suspect, described as a white man between 50 and 60 years old, was wearing black sunglasses, a red baseball cap, a light colored polo shirt, beige pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to call police at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect, and callers have to option to remain anonymous.