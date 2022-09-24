Montgomery Co. police investigating woman’s attempted rape

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating an attempted rape and burglary after they said a woman was sexually assaulted Friday morning in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County police said that the woman was attacked from behind by a male around 10:30 a.m. Friday, as she was entering her apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive, near Adelphi.

The suspect sexually assaulted the victim during a struggle between the two, according to authorities. The victim then screamed, and the suspect ran from the apartment in an unknown direction.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and tan or gray cropped-length pants. The suspect didn’t say anything during the course of the assault.

Anyone with information can call 240-773-5400 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-8477. Callers have the option of remaining anonymous.