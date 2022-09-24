RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia shells cities amid Kremlin-staged votes | West: More sanctions if Putin carries out threats | Kremlin-staged vote begins | Russian men fleeing Russia
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. police investigating…

Montgomery Co. police investigating woman’s attempted rape

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

September 24, 2022, 3:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating an attempted rape and burglary after they said a woman was sexually assaulted in Silver Spring on Friday morning.

Montgomery County police said that the woman was attacked from behind by a male around 10:30 a.m. Friday, as she was entering her apartment in the 800 block of Northampton Drive, near Adelphi.

The suspect sexually assaulted the victim during a struggle between the two, according to authorities. The victim then screamed, and the suspect ran from the apartment in an unknown direction.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and tan or gray cropped-length pants. The suspect didn’t say anything during the course of the assault.

Anyone with information can call 240-773-5400 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-8477. Callers have the option of remaining anonymous.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up