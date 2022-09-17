Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | In Hong Kong, grief doubles as dissent | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Montgomery Co. connects older residents with volunteer rides

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

September 17, 2022, 4:38 AM

To help older residents get around town, Montgomery County, Maryland, has launched a new online tool that connects residents to volunteer ride providers.

The new website allows residents to enter a county address, including the ZIP code, and using GIS mapping technology, they are connected with organizations that offer volunteer rides.

Those groups include nonprofit groups and senior villages that provide rides for routine trips, like medical appointments and grocery shopping.

Some participating organizations include The Senior Connection, HELP organizations and The American Cancer Society.

The service is only available within Montgomery County.

“This new tool makes it easier for residents to locate organizations providing rides. This service can help them remain more independent and better able to get to important appointments,” said County Executive Marc Elrich.

The tool has a map view option and can be used with a screen reader by people who have a visual impaired.

You can access it on the county government’s website.

