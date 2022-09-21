MCPS superintendent to talk about security at sports events after brawl at high school game

Superintendent Monifa McKnight will talk about increasing security at sporting events. The move follows a brawl at a high school football game five days ago.

Five days after a fight broke out at a high school football game ending the game and resulting in assault charges against five people, Montgomery County’s school superintendent will hold a briefing to talk about “enhanced security measures” at the Maryland school system’s athletic events.

MCPS sent out a release to media outlets saying that in addition to Superintendent Monifa McKnight, the county’s systemwide athletic director will be at the Wednesday afternoon briefing.

Since the fights erupted at the game between Northwest High School and Gaithersburg High School, the football programs at both schools have been suspended.

The Gaithersburg Police Department told WTOP on Monday that four juveniles and one adult were charged in connection to the fights off the field Friday night.

Didn’t catch the whole thing. But both benches are cleared. Games called pic.twitter.com/tbwP2t3Yd2 — Kyle Walsh (@Kdub_335) September 17, 2022

Fox5 reported late Tuesday that a new charge was filed against the coach for Northwest High School.

Maryland electronic court records show that Coach Travis Hawkins has been accused of assault — and the same court record indicates the person who made the complaint was William Gant, the athletic director for Gaithersburg High School. WTOP reached out to the schools for confirmation.

School officials have declined to comment.

MCPS Spokesman Chris Cram told WTOP in a text message that criminal matters are questions for the police, and that “All matters to personnel are under investigation and cannot be commented on.”