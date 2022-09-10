Frederick Co. high school football game resumes without spectators following fights

The football game at a Frederick County, Maryland, high school had to go on without spectators after the field was evacuated.

That’s because two separate fights broke out in the stands during a football game at Frederick High School on Friday night.

Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, including officers with the Frederick Police Department, responded to reports of shots fired near the school. However, they did not find a weapon.

Players were allowed to go back to the field after a pause to finish the game. All the units have gone away from the property.

The fights did not involve players on the field, nor was it between students from the two high schools.

As for the game, the Cadets earned a 42-14 victory over Middletown.

The sheriff’s office said that it will coordinate an investigation with Frederick County schools. Anyone with information on what happened should call the sheriff’s office at 301-600-1046.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.