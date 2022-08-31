RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia's 'repugnant' war
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Water service fixes 1…

Water service fixes 1 of 2 water main breaks on Clopper Road

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

August 31, 2022, 12:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Crews have fixed one of the two water main breaks but is fixing the first pipe that broke on Tuesday that left hundreds without water service in Germantown, Maryland.

The repairs require more piping than initially thought, so that has pushed back when water service will be restored.

“Water is estimated to be restored this evening,” WSSC said in tweet. ” We know this is frustrating.”

Around 200 customers are affected, and initially WSSC Water said water service would be restored by noon.

Two schools — Northwest High School and Great Seneca Creek Elementary School — dismissed early on Wednesday.

WSSC Water said the breaches occurred about a half-mile apart on Md. Route 117/Clopper Road between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The utility first tweeted about a broken 24-inch main in the 11500 block of Clopper Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday, leading to a loss of water service in the area.

Photos from the site showed a flooded hole in the road surface before crews worked to drain and dig up the leaking pipe.

Just after midnight Wednesday, WSSC Water tweeted about another water main break in the 12400 block of Clopper Road.

Lyn Riggins, a spokeswoman for the utility, said no additional customers were believed to have lost service due to the second break.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force sets diversity goals for officer applicant pool

Cyber accreditation body says key CMMC document to face changes

CACI wins $5.7 billion award to start privatizing Air Force network management

Reported sexual assaults across US military increase by 13%

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up