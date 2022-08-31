Water service fixes 1 of 2 water main breaks on Clopper Road

Crews have fixed one of the two water main breaks but is fixing the first pipe that broke on Tuesday that left hundreds without water service in Germantown, Maryland.

Clopper Rd Update:

The second break that occurred last night has been fixed and water is back on. The first pipe that broke is still being repaired. All damaged pipe has been removed and new pipe is going in. — WSSC Water (@WSSCWaterNews) August 31, 2022

The repairs require more piping than initially thought, so that has pushed back when water service will be restored.

“Water is estimated to be restored this evening,” WSSC said in tweet. ” We know this is frustrating.”

Clopper Rd Update: Additional sections of pipe needing replacement. This is something we don’t know until we get into repairs. Water is estimated to be restored this evening. We know this is frustrating. We are working as quickly as possible 2 repair 2 large water main breaks 1/2 — WSSC Water (@WSSCWaterNews) August 31, 2022

Around 200 customers are affected, and initially WSSC Water said water service would be restored by noon.

Two schools — Northwest High School and Great Seneca Creek Elementary School — dismissed early on Wednesday.

WSSC Water said the breaches occurred about a half-mile apart on Md. Route 117/Clopper Road between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The utility first tweeted about a broken 24-inch main in the 11500 block of Clopper Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday, leading to a loss of water service in the area.

Photos from the site showed a flooded hole in the road surface before crews worked to drain and dig up the leaking pipe.

Clopper Rd Update: after the water was shut down, still a lot of water to pump from the break site … it’s going down now and then repairs begin. pic.twitter.com/0PSvmeiRSm — WSSC Water (@WSSCWaterNews) August 31, 2022

Just after midnight Wednesday, WSSC Water tweeted about another water main break in the 12400 block of Clopper Road.

Lyn Riggins, a spokeswoman for the utility, said no additional customers were believed to have lost service due to the second break.

Clopper Rd Update: there is a second water main break on Clopper Rd, this one in the 12400 block. Repairs to the second break will begin ASAP. Work continues on the first break in the 11500 blk … pic of that pipe here⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HJSCzR7SFY — WSSC Water (@WSSCWaterNews) August 31, 2022

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.