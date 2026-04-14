Lakeforest Mall demolition ushers in start of $1.2B redevelopment project

Surrounded by piles of gray rubble, Gaithersburg leaders, developers and elected officials gathered to mark the beginning of the demolition of Lakeforest Mall

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Surrounded by piles of gray rubble, Gaithersburg leaders, developers and elected officials gathered Monday to mark the beginning of the demolition of Lakeforest Mall, signaling the start of a long-anticipated transformation of the aging retail site into a mixed-use community with retail shops, residential units and access to transit.

“This is a significant step to moving us toward the finish line,” Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman said during the ceremony attended by local officials and the project’s developers at the 102-acre mall sire at 701 Russell Ave.

Ashman called the moment a milestone years in the making. “On behalf of our whole community, I want to say hallelujah — let the redevelopment begin,” he said.

Opened in 1978, the mall once served as a central shopping and social hub for Montgomery County, featuring major department stores, an ice rink and later a movie theater and food court. For many residents, it was a place of first jobs, first dates and holiday shopping traditions.

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