Water main break puts part of Montgomery Co. under ‘boil water advisory’

What to know before using the water this morning.

Part of Montgomery County, Maryland, is under a “boil water advisory” Friday morning after a water main break.

WSSC Water said customers in the area of Cabin John and Glen Echo are under a “boil water advisory” after a water main break Thursday night on a 12-inch pipe that runs along MacArthur Boulevard.

WSSC Water said the water main break caused the system to lose pressure, which means that there is an increased risk of contamination to the water.

Customers should boil their water before using it to drink or brush their teeth, prepare baby formula or even before giving it to house pets, according to WSSC Water.

WSSC Water advises bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute, then allowing it to cool before using it.

About 2,200 customers are impacted by this advisory, WSSC Water said.

The utility company also said that all stored water, drinks or ice made recently should be discarded. Boiled water can be stored in a clean container with a cover and water does not have to be boiled before it is used for bathing as long as it is not consumed, according to WSSC Water.

Samples from the area will be tested “to ensure the water is safe for consumption” before lifting the advisory, WSSC Water said.

WSSC Water has an interactive map for customers to find out if they are under the advisory.