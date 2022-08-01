WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Too close to call:…

Too close to call: Tight race for Montgomery Co. executive as primary results still being counted

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 1, 2022, 10:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It’s been almost two weeks since the Maryland primary election but the Democratic candidate for Montgomery County executive is still too close to call.

As of Monday, incumbent Marc Elrich is narrowly leading at 39.29% with 49,804 votes over challenger David Blair, who trails at 39.2% and 49,684 votes.

It’s a repeat of the showdown between the two candidates four years ago, when Elrich beat Blair by only 77 votes.

Thousands of mail-in ballots are still being counted in the state. The Maryland State Board of Elections sent a total of 115,268 mail-in ballots and has received 74,891 as of Sunday.

Friday was the last day that boards of elections accepted mail-in ballots. To be included in the final canvass, those mail-in ballots must have been received by Friday morning at 10 a.m. and must have been postmarked by July 19 — the date of the state primary.

Later this week, state election officials will start counting the more than 8,000 provisional ballots that had been cast. They have said that they hoped to have the count completed and certified by Aug. 12.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

July was promising for TSP returns

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

Female DEA agents will receive a settlement, three decades after filing a sex discrimination case

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up