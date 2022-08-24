RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
Recount confirms Elrich victory in Montgomery County Democratic primary

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

August 24, 2022, 4:35 PM

The marathon Democratic primary for Montgomery County, Maryland, executive came to an end Wednesday, as the recount confirming the victory of incumbent Marc Elrich over businessman David Blair was certified.

Blair said in a statement that he had called Elrich “to wish him the best over the next four years.”

The recount at the Germantown Recreation Center began on Friday. Blair requested the recount last week, after the certification of the results found him 35 votes behind Elrich out of nearly 140,000 votes cast.

The final margin was 32 votes. Elrich defeated Blair by 77 votes in 2018.

Elrich will face Republican Reardon Sullivan, the former chair of the county GOP, in November.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

