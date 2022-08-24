Recount confirms Elrich victory in Montgomery County Democratic primary

The marathon Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive came to an end Wednesday, as the recount confirming the victory of incumbent Marc Elrich over businessman David Blair was certified.

Blair said in a statement that he had called Elrich “to wish him the best over the next four years.”

The recount at the Germantown Recreation Center began on Friday. Blair requested the recount last week, after the certification of the results found him 35 votes behind Elrich out of nearly 140,000 votes cast.

The final margin was 32 votes. Elrich defeated Blair by 77 votes in 2018.

Elrich will face Republican Reardon Sullivan, the former chair of the county GOP, in November.