Montgomery County offers support to those who’ve lost loved ones to substance abuse

Advocates and health officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, want those who’ve lost a loved one to overdoses to be able to grieve -- and heal -- in public without the stigma attached to substance abuse and recovery.

Advocates and health officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, want those who’ve lost a loved one to overdoses to be able to grieve — and heal — in public without the stigma attached to substance abuse and recovery.

This week, the county is holding a ceremony and vigil to memorialize those lost to overdoses or substance abuse.

Laura Mitchell, chair of the county’s Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Advisory Council, spoke to Wednesday during County Executive Marc Elrich’s weekly briefing. She said when someone loses a loved one due to overdoses or substance abuse, there isn’t the same kind of outpouring of sympathy as when a death occurs for another reason.

She attributed that to the stigma still attached to drug and alcohol abuse and mental illness issues.

“And that stigma makes that grieving process very lonely,” Mitchell said.

In 2020, there were 139 deaths attributed to drug or alcohol intoxication in Montgomery County, according to Maryland Department of Health data. In 2018, there were 89 deaths.

The vigil on Thursday at Memorial Plaza in downtown Rockville will be preceded by an event offering resources on substance abuse and treatment.

Montgomery County is also launching a campaign called “Montgomery Goes Purple,” designed to celebrate recovery. The idea, said Mitchell, is to offer encouragement to people who are in recovery by letting them know that resources are available and that they have support in the community.

While it’s important to support those in the early stages of recovery, it’s also important to recognize those who have been in recovery long-term, she said. The work to maintain recovery.

“It’s every single day; it never ends,” Mitchell said. “And it requires a lot of support and understanding, and I think we need more of that — compassion.”

Mitchell mentioned how substance abuse can affect daily living, and that getting into and maintaining recovery can also be challenging. She was asked if workplaces have been more supportive of those dealing with issues surrounding substance abuse.

“It is very challenging. Particularly in early recovery,” she said, adding that frequent counseling or treatment visits may be required.

However, Mitchell said, there has been progress in how recovery is seen. There are several employers who are supportive while others have some work to do, she said.

“[Some employers] are going purple with us,” she said. “You’ll see some construction sites with purple lights; you’ll see many agencies for the county, the City of Rockville and Gaithersburg and others going purple.”