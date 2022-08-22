WAR IN UKRAINE: Daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed | Fight to save premature babies | Global economy under threat | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. schools superintendent…

Montgomery Co. schools superintendent calls for education on ‘gun prevalence’

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

August 22, 2022, 5:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County’s School Superintendent Monifa McKnight appeared at the announcement of a gun buyback event in Rockville, Maryland, last week and said she hopes “to launch a campaign to educate our young people about gun prevalence, gun laws, and the consequences of guns.”

Though McKnight didn’t offer specifics, she said she was proud to stand alongside Rockville City Police Chief Victor Brito and Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy to talk about efforts to keep guns out of the hands of young people.

Montgomery County students will return to class Aug. 29, and McKnight said students should have a “psychologically safe” school environment.

“That means that they have to feel safe when they’re walking into our schools, and that means that they have to feel safe as they’re engaging in their communities,” she said.

“The State’s Attorney’s Office wants to be a continuing partner with the schools to educate them about the laws, and the obligations they have, and what role they can play as students so that we don’t have some of the situations we read about like in Uvalde, Texas,” McCarthy said.

At the announcement of the gun buyback program, McCarthy said they’ve doubled the amount of ghost guns seized on the streets of Montgomery County.

“There is absolutely no place for a gun in any school,” McCarthy said.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up