Gaithersburg man dies after crashing car into town houses

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

August 30, 2022, 9:41 AM

A man died after crashing a car into town houses in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS
A car crashed into two homes in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Aug. 29, 2022.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS
A car crashes into a Gaithersburg home
The man died after the crash.

Courtesy Katherine Mera
The man was driving southbound on Orchard Ridge Drive when he crossed over the center median.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS
(1/4)
A car crashes into a Gaithersburg home

A Gaithersburg man, who crashed a BMW into town houses Monday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland, has died.

The 62-year-old man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after the fiery crash and later died, Montgomery County Fire and EMS Spokesperson Pete Piringer said Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in Gaithersburg, not far from the campus of the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The man was driving southbound on Orchard Ridge Drive when he crossed over the center median. His car left the road and hit two town houses in the 400 block — 432 and 434. Both houses were damaged as well as two other neighboring units, Montgomery County Police said.

Investigators believe the fire that occurred started in the car’s engine and spread to the town houses. It caused $400,000 in damages and displaced six adults, Piringer said. Two people were rescued.

Police said no one else was hurt besides the driver.

Montgomery County Battalion Chief Jason Blake on Monday said the department doesn’t think anyone was home at the time of the crash.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

