Family of woman killed in Montgomery Co. calls for bike safety improvements

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

August 30, 2022, 8:40 AM

A tragic crash on River Road in Montgomery County, Maryland, Thursday killed a longtime diplomat with the State Department. Now, her family is calling for improved bike safety and raising money to advocate for those policies locally and across the nation.

Sarah Langenkamp, 42, and her family had just moved to Bethesda, Maryland, from Ukraine where she helped distribute U.S. assistance to police, border guards and other nonmilitary security, and worked with anti-corruption institutions.

According to a statement from her husband, Brian Langenkamp, on GoFundMe, she was on her way home from her two sons’ new elementary school when the crash happened.

The route had been planned out on her phone and mainly used the Washington-Bethesda Capitol Crescent trail and neighborhood road. But she had to ride in the River Road bike path for just a few hundred yards. That’s where she was struck by a flatbed truck.

Her husband said on a Go Fund Me page she biked everyday, even when they were oversees in Ukraine and Côte d’Ivoire. She deeply believed in “living a life that is healthy, humble, and green.”

Mr. Langenkamp said in the statement bike lanes on streets like River Road “lacking proper barriers, truck/auto driver education, laws, and law enforcement — are only death traps” 

The money they are raising will head to local and national cycling safety organizations to advocate for safer bike routes, including on River Road.

The goal of $50,000 for the fundraiser was quickly surpassed. As of Tuesday morning they have raised over $88,200.

A State Department spokesperson last week told WTOP, “We extend our deepest condolence to the victim’s family and loved ones.”

Police said Langenkamp was hit by a red Volvo flatbed truck while both were traveling east on River Road just after 4 p.m. near Little Falls Parkway.

Police said the truck turned right into a parking lot while Langenkamp was in the bike lane.

Fire and rescue could not revive Langkenkamp. The driver remained on the scene.

