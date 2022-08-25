Cyclist killed in Bethesda crash

A woman on a bicycle has been killed following a crash in Bethesda, Maryland.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday on the 5200 block of River Road near Little Falls Parkway.

Police said the woman was hit by a flatbed truck and died at the scene. The truck driver has been found and is also on the scene.

River Road between Ridgefield Road and Little Falls Parkway remains closed during the investigation, with one lane open in each direction.

New: Montgomery County Police confirm red truck seen here is believed to have been driven by man who struck bicyclist on River Road. She did not survive. The dotted line represents the bike lane added to this extremely busy state road not long ago ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ pic.twitter.com/DGeXXt7VLx — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) August 25, 2022

The woman’s identity and the truck driver’s have not yet been released.

WTOP’s Veronica Canales contributed to this report.