Cyclist killed in Bethesda crash

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 25, 2022, 7:31 PM

A woman on a bicycle is dead following a crash in Bethesda, Maryland.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday on the 5200 block of River Road near Little Falls Parkway.

Police said the woman was hit by a flatbed truck and died at the scene. The truck driver has been found and is also on the scene.

River Road between Ridgefield Road and Little Falls Parkway remains closed during the investigation, with one lane open in each direction. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

The woman’s identity and the truck driver’s have not yet been released.

Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Veronica Canales contributed to this report.

