Antisemitic vandalism discovered along Trolley Trail in Bethesda, Md.

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 7, 2022, 10:28 PM

Montgomery County Police said the department is investigating antisemitic graffiti found in areas of the Bethesda Trolley Trail on Sunday morning.

Officials responded to reported vandalism at around 6:45 a.m. along the portion of the trail located near Arlington Road and Bradley Boulevard.

Spray-painted swastikas and white power symbols were discovered on a white fence along the trail.

Police said no one has been arrested and that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich responded to the incident in a statement, adding that intimidation will not be tolerated and the county will continue its work to “organize, unite, and fight back against xenophobic behavior.”

“I am saddened, upset, and, quite frankly, disgusted over the racist vandalism that occurred near the Bethesda Trolley Trail this weekend,” Elrich said. This incident follows other recent attacks of vandalism and hate throughout the County over the last several months.”

Maryland State Delegate Ariana Kelly shared edited images of the vandalism in a tweet, emphasizing that “hate has no place in our community.”


Joe Vogel, the Democratic nominee for Delegate in Maryland’s 17th District, echoed her comments in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

“It breaks my heart to see acts of violence like this in our community,” Vogel said.

Members of the community who see incidents like this or any other hate-bias crimes can report them to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

