Dozens of antisemitic flyers found in Fairfax Co. neighborhood

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

February 21, 2022, 2:35 PM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are looking for those responsible for leaving dozens of antisemitic flyers around the Wolf Trap area of Vienna.

A neighbor alerted police Sunday after finding a sealed plastic bag containing the flyer “weighted with corn kernels” on his property in the 1400 block of Laurel Hill Road. That person found up to 80 more flyers before officers arrived.

Patrols have been increased in the area, police said, and they’re working with both the Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington “to ensure the community is aware.”

Jeff McKay, the chairman of Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors, voiced his support for the county’s Jewish community, saying, “We stand with our brothers and sisters targeted by hate and division and soundly reject those who would use malice to propel a personal agenda”

Anyone who may have information — or who might have home surveillance footage of those responsible – can call Fairfax County police at 703-802-2750 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be sent to Crime Solvers online or texted by typing “FCCS” plus the tip to 847411.

