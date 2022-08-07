7-year-old struck by driver passing school bus in Montgomery Village

A 7-year-old girl is in a hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a driver trying to pass a stopped school bus, according to police in Montgomery County.

A 7-year-old girl is in a hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a driver trying to pass a stopped school bus, according to police in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Police told WTOP that they got a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle a little before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road, in Montgomery Village.

Police said a Montgomery County Public School bus had been stopped there to drop off students, and that the red stop lights on the bus were activated.

The driver of a vehicle drove around the stopped bus and struck a 7-year-old girl who was in the crosswalk after getting off the bus, police said.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was treated for serious injuries, police said. There is no update on her current condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the incident. Information about the driver is being withheld while the investigation continues.

According to Maryland law, it is illegal to pass a school bus from either direction when its lights are activated and it has a stop sign displayed. Drivers don’t have to stop if they’re driving in the opposite direction of the bus on a roadway that is divided by a physical barrier or median strip.

The approximate location of pedestrian collision: