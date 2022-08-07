RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia's 'repugnant' war
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 7-year-old struck by driver…

7-year-old struck by driver passing school bus in Montgomery Village

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

August 31, 2022, 4:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 7-year-old girl is in a hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a driver trying to pass a stopped school bus, according to police in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Police told WTOP that they got a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle a little before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Road, in Montgomery Village.

Police said a Montgomery County Public School bus had been stopped there to drop off students, and that the red stop lights on the bus were activated.

The driver of a vehicle drove around the stopped bus and struck a 7-year-old girl who was in the crosswalk after getting off the bus, police said.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was treated for serious injuries, police said. There is no update on her current condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the incident. Information about the driver is being withheld while the investigation continues.

According to Maryland law, it is illegal to pass a school bus from either direction when its lights are activated and it has a stop sign displayed. Drivers don’t have to stop if they’re driving in the opposite direction of the bus on a roadway that is divided by a physical barrier or median strip.

The approximate location of pedestrian collision:

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force sets diversity goals for officer applicant pool

Cyber accreditation body says key CMMC document to face changes

CACI wins $5.7 billion award to start privatizing Air Force network management

Reported sexual assaults across US military increase by 13%

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up