3 men stabbed in Gaithersburg

Three men are in the hospital after being stabbed in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Wednesday evening.

Montgomery County police said the incident happened in the area of Quince Orchard Boulevard after 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found three men with stab wounds.

All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive.

Gaithersburg police will be handling the investigation.

Below is approximately where the stabbings took place.