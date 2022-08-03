WAR IN UKRAINE: US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths | Inspectors OK Ukraine grain ship | Senate backs Finland, Sweden for NATO | UN to probe Ukraine prison killings
3 men stabbed in Gaithersburg

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

August 4, 2022, 2:24 AM

Three men are in the hospital after being stabbed in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Wednesday evening.

Montgomery County police said the incident happened in the area of Quince Orchard Boulevard after 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found three men with stab wounds.

All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive.

Gaithersburg police will be handling the investigation.

Below is approximately where the stabbings took place.

