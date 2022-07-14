RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
Silver Spring 7-Eleven robbery suspects sought

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 14, 2022, 7:36 AM

Montgomery County police are seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery at a Silver Spring, Maryland, 7-Eleven.

Police said the robbery happened around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Avenue.

Two suspects entered the store and walked up to an employee working at the counter. Police said one suspect held up a handgun, demanding that the employee open cash registers. The employee complied and the suspects stole the money before driving away in a silver vehicle.

Police are looking for the public’s help identifying two people in a Silver Spring 7-Eleven robbery. (Courtesy Montgomery County Police)

Detectives reviewed the footage and obtained photos of two people wearing black masks and a rough description.

One of the suspects is described as a Black male, between 20 and 30 years old, around 5 feet 10 inches tall, approximately 200 lbs., armed with a black handgun, wearing a black mask, an orange hooded sweatshirt with unknown lettering on the sleeves, blue pants and white sneakers.

The other suspect is described as a Black male, between 20 and 30 years old, around 5 feet 10 inches tall, approximately 160 lbs., wearing a black ski mask, a white T-shirt, gray pants and black sneakers with letters on the heels.

Police ask anyone with information to call 240-773-5070 or the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a suspect’s arrest.

A map of the approximate location is included below.

 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

