Montgomery County to enforce volume rules in protests outside Supreme Ct. justices’ homes

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

July 15, 2022, 7:48 AM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have told protesters they’ll be enforcing disorderly conduct and protest-related laws — including how noisy they are — during protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices.

After weeks of peaceful, often loud, protests outside the homes of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts — both in Chevy Chase — Montgomery County Police Department has tweeted: “MCPD supports the first amendment right to protest, however anyone violating the disorderly conduct statute, may be subject to arrest.”

 

Earl Stoddard, the county’s assistant chief administrative officer, on Twitter, put a finer point on how police will strive to balance First Amendment rights while enforcing county and state laws.

Stoddard said “one point of emphasis” would be on a portion of state law that says, “A person from any location may not, by making an unreasonably loud noise, willfully disturb the peace of another,” in public.

Protesters outside Kavanaugh’s home on Wednesday questioned the constitutionality of regulating the volume of their First Amendment-protected speech.

 

However, on Wednesday, protesters avoided using bullhorns while singing, chanting and carrying signs through the neighborhood.

