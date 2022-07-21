WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Juvenile suspect charged in Gaithersburg armed carjacking

July 21, 2022, 6:46 PM

A juvenile has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking this month in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said it happened just after midnight on Sunday, June 10, when a ride-share vehicle picked up customers near the intersection of Boysenberry Drive and Christopher Avenue.

According to police, two armed men approached along each side of a black Toyota Corolla. One of the men showed a handgun and ordered the victims out of the car, according a news release from the Montgomery County Police Department.

The juvenile was arrested when he was found with the car in Clarksburg. Police were still seeking the suspect as of Thursday evening.

