Driver killed in Montgomery Co. crash

Montgomery County police said a driver has been killed in a crash near Travilah in the Maryland county.
The incident happened at around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of River Road and Stoney Creek Road.
Police said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel first responded to a reported two-vehicle collision.
When they arrived, they discovered a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the other driver is unknown.
A crash investigation is ongoing and more information is expected Thursday.
The approximate location of the crash is below.