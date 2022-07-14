RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
Driver killed in Montgomery Co. crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 14, 2022, 6:52 AM

Montgomery County police said a driver has been killed in a crash near Travilah in the Maryland county.

The incident happened at around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of River Road and Stoney Creek Road.

Police said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel first responded to a reported two-vehicle collision.

When they arrived, they discovered a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the other driver is unknown.

A crash investigation is ongoing and more information is expected Thursday.

The approximate location of the crash is below.

 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

