Driver killed in Montgomery Co. crash

Montgomery County Police said a driver has been killed in a crash near Travilah, Maryland.

The incident happened at around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of River Road and Stoney Creek Road.

Police said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel first responded to a reported two-vehicle collision.

When they arrived, they discovered a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the other driver is unknown.

A crash investigation is ongoing and more information is expected Thursday.

The approximate location of the crash is below.