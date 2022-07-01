RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
1 teen pleads guilty in Bethesda stabbing

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

July 15, 2022, 10:38 PM

One of the teenagers accused in a fatal stabbing at a Bethesda, Maryland, shopping center has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Joshua Wright, 17, of Bethesda, pleaded guilty before a Montgomery County Circuit Court on Friday in the death of 33-year-old Lawrence Wilson Jr.

On Dec. 19, 2021, Montgomery County police found Wilson dead in a stairwell near the Shops of Wisconsin shopping mall. He had trauma to his body.

Police charged three teenagers — Wright, Antonio Lawrence and Blaise Uchemadu — with first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery a few days later.

Citing new evidence, prosecutors dropped murder charges against Uchemadu in March.

Wright faces a maximum of 40 years. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 12.

Lawrence’s trial is set for February 2023.

