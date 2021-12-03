CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
3 teenagers charged in man’s killing in downtown Bethesda

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

December 21, 2021, 5:44 PM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have charged three teenagers in the killing of a man in a downtown Bethesda shopping center Monday.

The teens are charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

On Monday, officers responded to the shopping center on the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Bradley Boulevard on a call of a suspicious situation. They found a man severely injured in the stairwell that leads to the stores in the shopping center, police said.

The victim died on the scene. Police have not yet released his identity.

The teenagers, who are 16, 17 and 18 years old, are all being charged as adults. They were arrested less than a day after it happened.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call Montgomery County police’s Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Below is the area where it happened.

