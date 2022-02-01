CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
NBC Washington’s Harris charged with 6 misdemeanors, including DUI

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

February 1, 2022, 12:22 PM

Leon Harris, an anchor at WTOP News partner NBC Washington, has been charged with six misdemeanors in a crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Saturday night.

Montgomery County police said he rear-ended another car on Bradley Boulevard near River Road.

Online court records show Harris was charged with six misdemeanors: driving under the influence, attempting to elude police, driving while impaired by alcohol and two charges of failing to stay on the scene of an accident.

He’s also been issued three traffic citations and will have to appear in court.

Court records show this is the second time Harris has been charged with DUI in Montgomery County.

In 2013, he pleaded guilty after being pulled over on I-270, at Route 28. He received probation before judgment and served six months’ probation, ending in September 2014.

