Man hit and killed in Aspen Hill, roads closed

A deadly pedestrian crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, has caused several lane closures along Georgia Avenue on Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Georgia Avenue and Rossmoor Boulevard, Montgomery County police said.

One man, who police have not publicly identified, was hit in the crash. He died at the scene.

Officers said the driver stayed on the scene. Police have not announced any charges or arrests in connection with the crash.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY – Southbound Georgia Ave. at Rossmoor Blvd. is closed as the result of a traffic collision. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route. Expect significant delays. #mcpnews #traffic pic.twitter.com/02ctV7wkIh — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) June 24, 2022

All lanes at the crash site were blocked for the investigation on Friday morning.

Below is a map of the area where the crash occurred.

