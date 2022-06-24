SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Man hit and killed…

Man hit and killed in Aspen Hill, roads closed

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

June 24, 2022, 7:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A deadly pedestrian crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, has caused several lane closures along Georgia Avenue on Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Georgia Avenue and Rossmoor Boulevard, Montgomery County police said.

One man, who police have not publicly identified, was hit in the crash. He died at the scene.

Officers said the driver stayed on the scene. Police have not announced any charges or arrests in connection with the crash.

All lanes at the crash site were blocked for the investigation on Friday morning.

Below is a map of the area where the crash occurred.

Visit WTOP’s traffic page for the latest updates, follow us on Twitter @WTOPtraffic, and listen to live traffic reports every 10 minutes on 103.5 FM or via our online stream.

Andrew Alsbrooks

Andrew Alsbrooks is an Associate Producer at WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Andrew worked for NBC Washington and he currently works at NBC Sports Washington from time to time. Finding the “why” in every story is what drives him to put his best foot forward on any topic that faces him.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies need customer experience 'quarterback' and scorecard to track progress, experts say

Under infrastructure law, federal firefighters to see increase in pay

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

Navy's data-driven approach to sustainment finds huge room for improvement in ship maintenance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up