Collision kills cyclist in North Bethesda

A cyclist died Wednesday afternoon after he collided with a vehicle in North Bethesda, Maryland.

It happened on Old Georgetown Road, near Cheshire Drive, around 4 p.m. There are few details for now, but Montgomery County police tweeted that the cyclist had suffered traumatic injuries.

The northbound lanes of Old Georgetown have been closed between the Beltway and Democracy Boulevard to allow for an investigation.

The site of the collision is near the site where 17-year-old Jacob Cassell was hit and killed by a car in August 2019. In that case, Cassell had been riding on a sidewalk near Beech Avenue when he fell off his bike and into traffic.

#Breaking A bicyclist has been struck and killed in #Bethesda, MD on Old Georgetown Road near Cheshire Drive, less than a mile from where 17 year old Jacob Cassell died after falling from his bicycle into traffic at Beech Dr. in 2019 @nbcwashington #mdtraffic #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/j80lxcK6al — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) June 1, 2022

After Cassell’s death, neighbors told WTOP that it’s a less-than-ideal stretch of road for cyclists.

“There’s no infrastructure in these suburban neighborhoods for bicyclists,” said one of those neighbors, Jim Spellman, in 2019.

Here’s the approximate location of Wednesday afternoon’s collision.