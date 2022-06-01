1 killed, another injured in Damascus car crash

Montgomery County Police Officers say a passenger has died, and a driver was injured, after crashing into a tree along Ridge Road in Damascus.

Montgomery County Police Officers say a passenger has died, and a driver was injured, after crashing into a tree along Ridge Road in Damascus.

The crash happened after 8 a.m. in the 28540 block of Ridge Road.

Police say Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a black Toyota Camry.

Detectives say that they are still investigating why the southbound vehicle crossed the northbound lanes, left the road and struck the tree.

The 45-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver had minor injuries and was hospitalized.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

This is a developing story.