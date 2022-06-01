RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: Keep talking to Putin
1 killed, another injured in Damascus car crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 18, 2022, 10:33 PM

Montgomery County Police Officers say a passenger has died, and a driver was injured, after crashing into a tree along Ridge Road in Damascus.

The crash happened after 8 a.m. in the 28540 block of Ridge Road.

Police say Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a black Toyota Camry.

Detectives say that they are still investigating why the southbound vehicle crossed the northbound lanes, left the road and struck the tree.

The 45-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver had minor injuries and was hospitalized.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

This is a developing story. 

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

