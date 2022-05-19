Montgomery Co. police release footage of armed robbery at a Silver Spring McDonald’s

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, released footage of a suspect who robbed a fast-food restaurant in Silver Spring.

Officers were called to a McDonald’s restaurant located on Colesville Road and 2nd Avenue on May 5 at around 12:15 p.m.

According to the news release, detectives believe the suspect — described as a black male –“became irate” after standing in line at the restaurant. He then cut to the front of the line and was told by the cashier that he had to wait.

Surveillance video then shows the man pulling a folding knife from his waistband and jumping the counter. The man proceeded to forcibly remove the register draw, open it with the knife, and steal the cash.

He had demanded the cashier to give him the money in the register, police said. When he hopped over the counter, the cashier ran to the back of the kitchen.

Police believe the suspect is approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He wore a black winter hat, a dark-colored hoodie, blue jeans and black boots during the robbery.

Montgomery County police released additional surveillance video of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Below is where the robbery took place.