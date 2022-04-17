Woman shot during home invasion in Silver Spring

Montgomery County police say a 57-year-old woman was shot Monday during a home invasion in Silver Spring, Maryland.

In a news release, police said that around 12:35 a.m. on April 11, officers were called to the 13200 block of Stravinsky Terrace in Silver Spring. They report gunshot noises and a residential burglary alarm.

Police found the front door of the home open and the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but was considered stable, according to a previous statement on April 13.

Police say the victim’s injuries have prevented her from providing information to detectives, and they have been unable to determine if anything was stolen from the residence. However, they did determine that some bullet holes were found in the residence.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Approximate location of Monday’s home invasion/shooting in Silver Spring: