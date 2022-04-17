RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia renews strikes | More than 900 bodies found in Kyiv region | US Army learning from Ukraine war | Children detail trauma with art
Woman shot during home invasion in Silver Spring

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

April 17, 2022, 12:24 AM

Montgomery County police say a 57-year-old woman was shot Monday during a home invasion in Silver Spring, Maryland.

In a news release, police said that around 12:35 a.m. on April 11, officers were called to the 13200 block of Stravinsky Terrace in Silver Spring. They report gunshot noises and a residential burglary alarm.

Police found the front door of the home open and the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but was considered stable, according to a previous statement on April 13.

Police say the victim’s injuries have prevented her from providing information to detectives, and they have been unable to determine if anything was stolen from the residence. However, they did determine that some bullet holes were found in the residence.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).  A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

