Pedestrian struck, killed in N. Bethesda crosswalk; 2nd at same intersection in 3 years

A jogger is dead after he was struck at a dangerous intersection that also claimed a life nearly three years ago, police said.

The crashes happened on Tuckerman Lane near Kings Riding Way in North Bethesda, which is a busy stretch of road about a half mile away from Rockville Pike.

The latest crash, around 10 a.m. Thursday, took the life of a 74-year-old man who was in a crosswalk for the Bethesda Trolley Trail when he was hit by a Subaru Forester.

“We’ve been running this route for years and it’s definitely a concern. People fly right through the intersection,” said Lisa Chilcote of North Bethesda, who called the crosswalk the “worst area” of her jog.

The crosswalk has a push-to-activate pedestrian signal, but it’s not clear whether the button had been pressed before the man was struck and killed. That latest signal was installed after a woman was killed in the same spot in 2019.

The traffic lights at the intersection are normally dark, but turn to yellow and then red when a pedestrian hits a button.

That can lead to confusion for drivers, said runner Erica Kessler, also of North Bethesda.

“I think they just don’t understand it,” she said.